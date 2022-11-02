Caddo will hold its third annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year, the parade holds a special significance. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Delaney family to help as their son, Jakob Delaney, battles cancer for the second time.
Jakob, 12, was first diagnosed with Burkitt’s leukemia when he was six years old. Burkitt’s is a rare and aggressive type of leukemia that forms too many white blood cells in the blood and bone marrow. However, Jakob defeated it.
On September 9, Jakob returned to St. Jude’s for his five year check up. During the examination, the doctors discovered the cancer was back.
“We were admitted the next day and started chemo,” said Jakob’s mom, Samantha Delaney. “We’ve been here ever since September 9.”
Despite everything facing him, Jakob continues to fight.
“He’s tough as nails,” said Delaney. “He ain’t no quitter, that’s for sure.”
The Caddo Christmas Parade is the next opportunity for the community to unite around Jakob’s battle, but it isn’t the first.
“It’s been very great, everybody coming together and helping us,” said Delaney. “The school did a dance for him, and that was great. Everybody has done a lot of different things… We cannot complain about the community help that we’ve been getting because it’s been really good.”
Any who wish to participate in the parade can email CaddoEvents@gmail.com to register a float or vehicle. Float entries are $20; single vehicles are $10. Entry forms should be submitted by Friday, Dec. 2. The registration fee is due Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. Line up for the parade is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The route will begin at the park before traveling northwest on County Rd. 214, north on Elementary School Rd., south on County Rd. 370, then southeast on County Rd. 214 to conclude at the park.
