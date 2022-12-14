Olympic heritage planted as legend of Owens’ tree continues

Some trees are better than others.
When Owens won his four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics, the German Olympic Committee gifted him with four English oak trees. Three survived the trip home. Two were planted, but their whereabouts are unknown. One was planted at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
The tree achieved legendary status. Through the years, an innumerable number of students, teachers, tourists, coaches, and athletes visited the tree in remembrance of Owens.
The oak’s extension of Owens’ legacy did not endure. Sometime last winter, the tree withered and perished. However, in 2016, Master Arborist John Palmer tried something. He knew he couldn’t save the tree; instead, he tried to propagate its acorns. For years, he collected, planted, and nurtured hundreds of trees in an attempt to ensure the survival of the tree’s lineage. Eventually, he succeeded.
Last Thursday, Palmer and elected officials joined Jesse Owens’ granddaughters Gina, Donna, and Dawn at the Jesse Owens Memorial Park for a ceremonial planting of an Owens Olympic sapling. The tree is one of 25 grown from the English oak acorns that Palmer collected from Owens’ last known Olympic tree at James Ford Rhodes High School.
“I started thinking about it in 2015,” said Palmer, “and 2016 was the first time I went out to collect trees at the school.”
He attempted to contact the school, but there was no response.
“After a while I said, ‘Well, better to ask forgiveness than ask permission,’” said Palmer.
He guessed the acorns would fall from the tree in early October. October arrived, and he visited the tree to look for fallen acorns. But after searching under the fallen leaves, Palmer realized he mistimed his visit. He found a single cracked acorn.
Palmer carried the acorn home and planted it inside a tea bottle. A couple weeks passed, and sprouts were shooting up from the seed. But a month later, the leaves curled up, blackened and dead.
Resigned to wait until the coming fall, Palmer resolved to do better. The next time he visited the tree for acorns, he collected dozens. Palmer planted the trees at his house. During the harsh Cleveland winters, they lived in his window-lit basement. In the growing seasons, they lined his driveway.
Each year, Palmer returned to the tree to collect acorns. During one visit, he gathered 175 of the tree seeds.
“I hit the jackpot,” said Palmer. “I was thrilled! I had trees everywhere – my house, my basement, my yard.”
As the years passed, he knew that the tree neared its death. Branches creaked and rubbed against one another; to Palmer’s experienced eyes, the tree clearly showed its age.
“I knew it was an old tree,” said Palmer. “I thought, ‘Who knows how long this is going to last?’”
According to Palmer, the oak’s popularity might have contributed to its demise. The traffic around the tree compacted the soil over its roots and made it harder for them to grow. He believes the tree’s death was “hastened by all the activity around it.”
However, Palmer’s saplings experienced their own troubles.
The arborist’s method of growing the saplings was to duplicate nature. He didn’t use specialized soil or fertilizer; Palmer planted them and left them alone. The only exception was moving them prior to winter.
“Basically, I neglected these trees as much as I could,” said Palmer. “Because in nature, what’s going to happen? The acorn is going to fall to the ground and maybe get covered by a couple of leaves, and that’s it. Whichever ones grow, grow; whichever ones die, die.”
The method worked. At one point, Palmer’ property contained approximately 275 Owens oak saplings. But a particularly harsh winter caught Palmer off guard, and disaster struck the trees.
“I was kind of napping, and I didn’t do things properly, so I lost 90 percent of my seedlings,” said Palmer. “That was the sickest feeling in my life.”
The remaining 25 trees were cared for like newborns. Palmer became hyper-focused on ensuring their survival, and he succeeded. Eventually, he moved the trees to an undisclosed location in northern Ohio.
“There are 24 at a secret location that I cannot tell you or I’ll have to kill you,” said Palmer.
“These are significant trees. Some people might want them, some people might want to destroy them, some people might want to cause mischief, so I took them out to a location in northern Ohio. There’s, like, three people that know where it is.”
The 25th tree now resides outside the Jesse Owens Museum. Palmer felt the museum, so near to Owens’ childhood home, to be the natural place for one of the Olympic oak’s descendants.
“This is the first place I thought of,” said Palmer. “This should be where the first tree goes.”
After considering his efforts, Palmer was confident that his work was not a wasted venture.
“This is a pivotal person in the 20th century,” said Palmer. [Jesse Owens] was like the first global superstar,” said Palmer. “The more I read, the stories, the great stories with [German long jumper Lutz Long], and the great stories about how he was treated and how he responded – I just thought, ‘This is a legacy that I’m going to feel good about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.