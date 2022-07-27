Read and walk: Town Creek Library adds interactive story trail

A new walking trail featuring StoryWalk kiosks for visitors and students is now open at the Town Creek Public Library. 

Town Creek residents and children who love to read and explore now have the chance to combine reading with exercise thanks to the Town Creek Library’s new StoryWalk trail. 

The StoryWalk features weatherproof displays for pages from storybooks along a professionally landscaped walking trail, Library Director Sharon Green explains. 

