Read and walk: Town Creek Library adds interactive story trail

Town Creek residents and children who love to read and explore now have the chance to combine reading with exercise thanks to the Town Creek Library’s new StoryWalk trail.
The StoryWalk features weatherproof displays for pages from storybooks along a professionally landscaped walking trail, Library Director Sharon Green explains.
The StoryWalk kiosks allow children to walk from post to post, reading pages from a popular children’s book. Green said the pages and displays will change according to weekly or seasonal themes to keep school groups engaged.
“We thought this would be a great way to encourage learning and exercise at the same time,” Green said. “I think the kids will be excited about it, and this is something the community will benefit from as well.”
She said the $70,000 project was completed in June after the Town Creek Library received $15,000 in Library Services Technology Act (LSTA) funding through the American Libraries Association. She said the grant covered the installation of the StoryWalk posts and went towards the cost of the walking trail. The project also added benches along the trail and picnic tables under an existing pavilion on the library property.
“It also took a lot of in-kind labor to get the project done,” Green said. With matching funds from the city, grant funds from the Alabama RC&D Council, Green also listed in-kind labor donated by Grissom & Grissom contractors, the Lawrence County Extension Office, the Lawrence County Master Gardener’s Association, and Wayne Oliver Electric.
“They were all a big big help,” she said. “The project included underground irrigation, landscaping, and we had to run utilities/lights to all the signage.”
She said this year’s LSTA grant initiative focused on “strengthening communities,” and that the ALA’s theme for the year was “transforming communities.” Transforming the Town Creek community was exactly what Green had in mind in planning the StoryWalk.
She envisions the trail being utilized for community events later this year, which might also include a Christmas tree trail similar to the Christmas on the Square event now held in Moulton each December.
One of the first displays featured on the trail included a community tribute to local veterans this past Memorial Day. Green said the kiosks each listed names and military titles for fallen veterans from Town Creek and surrounding communities.
“We’d love to have the community participate in displays for the story trail. In the fall, we’re planning our first event,” she said. “It may be Trick or Treat event, or we’ll plan some sort of harvest festival on the trail for the community.”
With school starting back, Green said Hazelwood Elementary students will be invited to the trail for interactive storytelling this August and September.
“We’ll do something for the students for Constitution Week this fall,” she added. “The possibilities for the trail are really endless. It can serve the community in so many different ways.”
She said the StoryWalk trail is as much a commodity of the local school system as it is for the library. For art students who need a place to showcase their work, she said the StoryWalk is an option for them. Classes that are fundraising for school trips or projects may utilize the trail in ways it meets those needs.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the trail. We’re excited to begin using it as soon as the weather permits and it isn’t too hot,” she said.
Green, who has served as director of the library for the past six years, said other projects at the library are in the works too. Using COVID relief funds, she hopes to see a bridge connect the Hazelwood Elementary School property to make the library even more accessible to those students.
“Right now, the kids have to cross the street to get over here. If we could build a bridge across the two properties, that would give them a shorter safer walk,” she said. The project is awaiting additional funding before construction can begin, but according to grant scheduling the project has a Dec. 31 deadline, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.