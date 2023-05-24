More than 1000 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2023. To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
Katie Grace Slayton of Danville
Madalyn J. Holladay of Danville
Morgan Danielle Carroll of Moulton
Zachary A. Padgett of Moulton
Kristopher D. McAnally of Trinity
Jackson F. Hall of Trinity
More than 1100 students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2023. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
Colby Dawson Crowder of Danville
Audrey B. Marshall of Danville
Steele C. Joiner of Moulton
Marlow Grace Harrison of Moulton
