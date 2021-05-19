Local schools, farmers benefit from Farm Food Collab

State leaders, local educators and farmers continue to work in partnership through the Farm Food Collaborative program to ensure students across North Alabama have regular access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.
For Lawrence County schools, that means fresh produce on the menu at each of the school system campuses, business for local farmers, and funding for the schools. Last Thursday, the Alabama Department of Agriculture Rick Pate presented a reimbursement check of $1,934.75 to the Lawrence School System at Moulton Elementary for recent purchases from local farmers through the Farm Food Collaborative, also known as Farm to School.
The Farm Food Collaborative is North Alabama’s first local food hub, which began operating out of the Food Bank of North Alabama in September of 2014, according to FFC co-managers Natalie Bishnoi and Carey Martin-Lane. LouAllen Farms, of Moulton, joined the FFC and began delivering fresh produce to Lawrence County schools in May of 2019.
“We have other districts in northern Alabama that have been participating, but LouAllen’s [was] our first from Lawrence County,” Bishnoi said when the LouAllens came on board. “We work with farmers across America. This is a win-win-win for students, because they receive local produce, for farmers, because they received recognition and are provided with another platform to sell their produce, and for the local economy.”
According to Martin-Lane, who helps farmers sell through the farm to school program, it takes a village for farm to school initiatives to really thrive. “We are lucky to have so many people working behind the scenes to make farm to school and farm to early care and education (ECE) successful and sustainable in Alabama,” she said.
Child Nutrition Coordinator Michelle Chenault reported in 2019 that about $13,000 to $15,000 was spent on fresh produce for county public schools each month. She said the number varies depending on what fresh foods are available from participating suppliers.
“I think local farmers are trying to plug into that, you know. To get in on some of that business rather than having produce shipped in from some other state,” Larry LouAllen said after joining the program.
Through state legislature allocated funding, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries (ADAI) is able to reimburse school lunchrooms 25 cents per meal for served meals that include locally grown produce. In two months, Lawrence County Schools served 7,739 meals with local produce and received the $1,934.75 reimbursement.
“The Farm to School program and this reimbursement are wonderful for farmers, schools, and students,” said Commissioner Pate. “The law allows school nutrition directors to purchase locally grown products outside of their typical bid process, but up until this year these directors have never received additional funding for buying local. This legislative allocation is a win for farmers and our state’s children. We appreciate Alabama legislators for providing funding to this important program.”
FCC co-manager Martin-Lane said partners are critical for the program to work. “The farmer grows the food (in this case it’s strawberries grown by Larry LouAllen of LouAllen Farms in Moulton), the schools place the order, the Farm Food Collaborative handles the paperwork, marketing, and logistics coordination, and the ADAI’s Farm to School Program provides technical assistance and reimbursement that helps the school meal budget stretch further,” Martin-Lane said. “You can encourage your child’s school or preschool to purchase local and take advantage of this reimbursement program. It’s a huge win for farm to school and farm to ECE in Alabama!”
Lawrence County is one of over 20 school systems to receive reimbursement for locally grown purchases. For more information about the Farm Food Collaborative, call 256-656-7643 or visit https://www.foodbanknorthal.org/programs/ffc/.
