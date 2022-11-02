Courtland welcomes Elizabeth Vander Kamp; the power of storytelling

Elizabeth Vander Kamp, Alabama Storyteller Extraordinaire

Once again Courtland invites you to join them in "Save Our Stories." This month’s event welcomes an acclaimed artist, storyteller, calligrapher and movement teacher, Elizabeth Vander Kamp. 

This presentation is part of Courtland library’s monthly "Save Our Stories" (SOS) program scheduled from March 2022 through December 2022. Events are free and open to the public (all ages) and made possible by funding through the Alabama Humanities Alliance. 

