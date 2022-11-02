Courtland welcomes Elizabeth Vander Kamp; the power of storytelling

Once again Courtland invites you to join them in "Save Our Stories." This month’s event welcomes an acclaimed artist, storyteller, calligrapher and movement teacher, Elizabeth Vander Kamp.
This presentation is part of Courtland library’s monthly "Save Our Stories" (SOS) program scheduled from March 2022 through December 2022. Events are free and open to the public (all ages) and made possible by funding through the Alabama Humanities Alliance.
Throughout the spring and summer, the City of Courtland has offered a speaker who has a story to tell that covered a variety of topics of interest. If you have attended one of these events you know how entertaining they are, if you haven’t here is another chance to hear storytelling at its best by a professional storyteller.
Mayor Linda Peebles invites everyone to join in the fun as Elizabeth Vander Kamp shares the power of storytelling in the Historic Courtland Train Depot on November 5, 2022. As a teller of stories, Elizabeth seeks to share the beauty of our world, the struggles and triumphs of humanity, and the awesome yet humbling power of listening. She shares her stories with all ages, all audience sizes, and in various settings – from hospital rooms to performing arts centers, from small home gatherings to back porches.
Realizing that storytelling draws people together and offers hope, Elizabeth encourages her audiences to share their personal experiences with others, even the most simple stories. Her belief that “stories are everywhere,” is contagious and she views the sharing of stories as uplifting and a way of connecting with others. “Stories also have a way of making us think and to appreciate the good times, while also discovering healing and lessons learned from the not so good times,” says Vander Kamp.
In addition to being a professional storyteller, Elizabeth works as an artist in residence at UAB as a bedside storyteller. She describes her visits with patients as a “beautiful experience,” and believes that stories have a way of making hospital walls disappear, often prompting patients to tell a story of their own. Realizing that doctors and nurses have limited time with patients, she greatly values time spent visiting with those battling illnesses. After listening as patients talk of interests and what they love, she helps them shift their focus to things that are positive.
Not only is Elizabeth a storyteller, she is also a calligrapher and movement teacher. Language is celebrated through each of these mediums and while her homebase is in Birmingham, she travels often sharing her talents as she goes. Her work as a movement teacher reaches across the United States, while her calligraphic work has spread across the globe.
Elizabeth Vander Kamp is also an artist of uncompromising quality and grace. While her talents are many, they each stem from one place: a richly divine and selfless heart. “As a dynamic storyteller and actor, Elizabeth delivers perfection while her audiences relish each and every word,” says David Roby, playwright, director, and actor.
During her time in Courtland, Elizabeth will share several stories. Her focus will be on preserving our own memories while also acknowledging the rich history of our own county. Adults and children will be touched by her sharing of a tender Native American story, “The Rough-Face Girl.” This adaptation of the classic Cinderella story tells how a disfigured Algonquin girl wins the heart of a mysterious being who lives by the lake near her village. The powerful invisible being is looking for a wife and all the girls in the village vie for his affections, but only the girl with a pure heart who proves she can see him will be his bride.
She plans to tell this story, plus one which is actually an old story, but she has just added it to her repertoire, “Sky Woman” which is about indigenous people, as well as others, which include, “Legend of the Blue Bonnet” and “Manitoba”.
“I really hope the audience will join in the spirit of the day and tell their own stories,” she said. “The stories we tell and believe in shape who we are. I believe that when we tell our stories we deepen who we are.”
Elizabeth lived and was on stage in Boston and New York for several years before returning to her home town of Birmingham. She is looking forward to visiting Courtland with great anticipation, meeting the townspeople, seeing some of the towns beautiful historic homes and sharing stories with people who love storytelling.
“I’m glad the weather is turning a little cooler. I love putting on a sweater and reading a book or story, and I know that Courtland is going to be so much fun!” she said. “I’d really like to thank Alice Evans for making this possible. We have been planning it for a while but had to postphone because of COVID, so I’m thrilled to be invited and looking forward to this event.”
"Duane and I first met Elizabeth during a storytelling event at the Kathryn Tucker Windham museum in Thomasville, Alabama," said Alice Evans who helped secure the SOS grant. "Several storytellers shared their talents during the event, but Elizabeth was our favorite. This gifted teller of stories has such a pleasant, calming demeanor and mesmerizes the audience with each story she shares. We enjoyed all of Elizabeth's stories, but particularly loved listening as she told one of my favorites, The Rough-Face Girl by Rafe Martin, which is actually a Native American Cinderella story. And just like in the tale of Cinderella, there is much more to beauty than what the eye may see. Listening and watching as the story was reenacted, plus learning about her work with patients at UAB, revealed that Elizabeth is much more than just a mere storyteller, she has definitely been blessed with the gift of healing through words."
