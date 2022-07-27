Women’s Committee compete in state competition

The Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee compete in a state wide competition to see who can collect the most pop tabs off of aluminum cans each year. The proceeds from the collection are given to the Ronald McDonald House charities that provide housing close to Children’s Hopital in Birmingham. This helps offset the family’s expenses and allows them to be close to their child that is in need of medical care. This year they came in first place in the state by collecting 644 pounds in April. The ladies would like to thank Hatton Elementary and East Lawrence Middle School for their donations, along with others from the community. The pop tabs will be delivered in December. If you would like to help in this effort, please contact any member of the Women’s Committee. Back row: Brandy Harper, Susie Glenn, Karen Pickens, Sandra Terry.
Front row: Daphne Oliver, Kathy Harrison, Sybil Sims, Donna Yancey, Sarah Martin and Beth Briley.
