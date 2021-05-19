Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown in C Town is happening this week downtown.
“I would like to thank our Mayor Linda Peebles for opening last month’s gathering,” Third Thursday organizer posted on social media last Thursday. “This event is about the town and its people; it’s for us by us.”
Pace continues the third Thursday monthly event in honor of his late wife, Lisa Pace, who organized Courtland’s first Third Thursday Slowdown.
This week’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature live music by Richard and David Thompson. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and picnic-style meal for fellowship in Courtland Park.
“This event isn’t just for residents of Courtland, it’s for anyone,” Peebles adds. “We will be outside and can easily maintain social distancing.”
The Third Thursday Slowdowns take place in downtown Courtland every third Thursday of the month and feature a new theme or event each month. For April, the Third Thursday event featured live music from Blayne McCafferty and other musical guests, according to Pace.
For more information, or to keep up with local events, visit the Town of Courtland Facebook page.
