Jesse Owens: A triumph of talent and tenacity in his teenage years

In the midst of the 20th century, amidst the backdrop of racial segregation and adversity, a young man from Oakville, Alabama, was silently but steadfastly laying the foundation for an unparalleled journey in athletics.
Jesse Owens, whose teenage years were marked by determination and a remarkable display of talent, would go on to defy expectations, shatter records, and inspire a nation.
Born on September 12, 1913, Jesse Owens’ early life was characterized by poverty and discrimination. Growing up in a small, racially divided town, Owens faced challenges that would have deterred many and eventually compelled his family to move to Cleveland when he was only nine years old.
Although from a young age he exhibited an extraordinary gift for athleticism, his talents didn’t always pay the bills. Owens worked various jobs to help his family make ends meet, including shoe shining, all while going to school and practicing.
As a student at Fairmont Junior High School, Owens caught the eye of Charles Riley, a track coach. Under Riley’s supervision, Owens began to develop into an intimidating athlete, setting records and showcasing his quick speed and long jump abilities.
Despite his success, Owens continued to confront the harsh realities of racial discrimination, such as segregated schools and unequal opportunities. Rather than succumbing to bitterness, Owens used these trials to fuel his determination, and by the time he graduated from high school, Owens had established himself as a rising star in the world of track and field.
After high school he earned a scholarship to The Ohio State University where he continued to develop his talents that would one day lead him to the world stage.
