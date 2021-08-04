The Alabama Department of Public Health released updated guidance for school officials this week as Alabama public schools ready for the start of the new school year.
According to ADPH’s guidelines released on Monday, the lastest recommendations that suggest wearing masks, social distancing and vaccinations are “best strategies for students to remain in the classroom” also reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ADPH encourages schools to require masks and social distancing of at least three feet, and stated that following the recommendations can help limit the number of students and faculty required to quarantine.
“Implementing universal masking, spacing, and vaccinations (when age-appropriate) recommendations will allow more students to remain in school, more parents and grandparents to remain at work, and most importantly prevent an outbreak in the school that could spread to the community at large,” the guidance states.
Though several school districts across the state of Alabama have implemented mask mandates, Lawrence County and neighboring school districts have not mandated face coverings at school for students.
A toolkit released by the CDC states that “regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems.” The requirement is included in a CDC health order still in place for public transportation.
According to the ADPH guidance for schools, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is diagnosed with the virus must stay home home for at least 10 days following the onset of symptoms or the positive test result.
ADPH said it is mandatory for school principals and nurses to report all suspected and diagnosed COVID-19 cases to the state. School officials are also urged to notify individuals who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 as soon as possible.
ADPH data on Monday showed at least 62 new positive tests among Lawrence County residents in the last seven days and continued to label Lawrence County a high risk on its COVID-19 risk map.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the seven-day average hospitalization rate had increased 84 percent in the last week.
The dominant strain of COVID-19, the highly contagious Delta variant, carries 1,000 times more viral load than the original virus, according to AHA information released by Lawrence Medical CEO Dean Griffin.
Despite the spread of the more contagious variant, Griffin said Lawrence County continued reporting a 27% vaccination rate among its citizens as of last Thursday.
“Since the Delta variant is so contagious, and Alabama has such a low vaccination rate, it’s recommended that individuals consider going back to some of the safety precautions, including wearing masks inside, particularly where there’s a large crowd,” AHA information states. “ Even if you’ve been vaccinated, there’s still a chance you can become infected. While your symptoms might not be that bad, you could still spread the virus to others.”
