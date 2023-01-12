Violent thunderstorms and heavy winds ripped through Lawrence County Thursday morning around 8:11 a.m. The storms caused wind damage across the county and beyond. The Emergency Management Agency is working with weather services to discern if a tornado touched down. 

“We’re trying to assess that as we speak,” said EMA Director Chris Waldrep. “Weather service is going to be here this afternoon, and we’ll be looking at all the damage and be able to assess that then.

