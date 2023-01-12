Violent thunderstorms and heavy winds ripped through Lawrence County Thursday morning around 8:11 a.m. The storms caused wind damage across the county and beyond. The Emergency Management Agency is working with weather services to discern if a tornado touched down.
“We’re trying to assess that as we speak,” said EMA Director Chris Waldrep. “Weather service is going to be here this afternoon, and we’ll be looking at all the damage and be able to assess that then.
“As far as someone seeing a tornado and watching it touch down, we did not receive any reports of that.”
A few minutes prior to 8:00 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area. Residents were urged to find shelter. Tornado sirens rang across the county.
At approximately 8:11 a.m., the storm hit. Piercing rain caused temporary flooding. Wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour caused destruction at Lawrence Medical Center, Moulton Park and Recreation, LouAllen Farms, and numerous residences throughout the county. Trees were uprooted and roofs damaged.
The storm resulted in several power outages. Though some were temporary, some locations are still without power. These areas include: houses near the County Road 434, 460 intersection; County Road 525; County Road 213, and more.
According to Waldrep, a trail of damage started in the southwest of the county, then moved northeast into East Lawrence.
“It looks like we got a line that starts on County Road 177, Hood Road, and that track goes all the way past East Lawrence,” said Waldrep. “East Lawrence has a lot of trees down – a lot of damage there – as it tapered into Decatur.”
