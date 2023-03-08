Layman wins honorable mention in Payback Challenge

Layman

Lawrence County Career Technical Center is proud to announce that Pruitt Layman has won an honorable mention in the 2022-2023 Payback Challenge from NGPF! 

Pruitt is a 9th grade student in the Career Preparedness course taught by Sonia Burden. He is the son of Jonathan and Jamie Layman.

