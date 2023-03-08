Layman wins honorable mention in Payback Challenge

Lawrence County Career Technical Center is proud to announce that Pruitt Layman has won an honorable mention in the 2022-2023 Payback Challenge from NGPF!
Pruitt is a 9th grade student in the Career Preparedness course taught by Sonia Burden. He is the son of Jonathan and Jamie Layman.
The annual scholarship competition challenges high school students to play PAYBACK, a Webby Award-winning college cost simulation featured in the New York Times. In the game, students endeavor through a 4-year university, balancing their character's academic focus, happiness, and career networking opportunities while minimizing their student debt burden. For the scholarship competition, each student reflects on their experience in an essay, podcast clip, or video. Graders throughout the U.S. review each submission anonymously, and the best submissions win scholarship funds provided by the financial education non-profit Next Gen Personal Finance.
Pruitt's entry was selected from over 1,000 Payback Challenge submissions this year to receive an honorable mention, which includes scholarship funds that can be used for any educational or career pursuit after graduation.
