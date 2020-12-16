Smiley’s Ride & Drive opens in Moulton

Moulton’s newest car dealer officially opened for business this week. Smiley’s Ride & Drive LLC, located on Alabama 157 beside Days Inn in Moulton, held its grand opening ceremony with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Owner Jimmy Jones is pictured cutting the ribbon at the new dealership. His wife, Tatyana, and daughter, Nilah, were among several family members and friends at Jones’ side to celebrate. State Rep. Proncey Robertson, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Building Inspector Renay Saint, Chamber Director Craig Johnston, Chamber President Patsy Lang, Chamber Assistant Director Brenda Suski, and several Chamber members also attended the event. 

