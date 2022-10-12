Speake VFD purchases new tanker

Speake VFD’s new E-One fire apparatus, courtesy of Speake VFD

The Speake Volunteer Fire Department took ownership of a new tanker in early September. The new truck promises to be a major upgrade over their previous apparatus. It will be operated out of Station One on County Road 81.

After over three years of searching, the Speake VFD finally found the new tanker in Effingham, IL. Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling contrasted the new apparatus to the one it replaced. 

