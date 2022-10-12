Speake VFD purchases new tanker

The Speake Volunteer Fire Department took ownership of a new tanker in early September. The new truck promises to be a major upgrade over their previous apparatus. It will be operated out of Station One on County Road 81.
After over three years of searching, the Speake VFD finally found the new tanker in Effingham, IL. Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling contrasted the new apparatus to the one it replaced.
“It’s an E-One fire apparatus. It’s replacing a truck that’s a 1985 model. The truck had far outlived its life in the fire service. It was not reliable anymore; it was not safe for our crews to perform their duties,” said Walling. “It’d become more of a hassle than it was worth.”
“The 1985 truck we previously had was a 3,000 gallon tanker truck, and it was just a two-seater. [The new truck] is actually a tanker/pumper, so it is a dual-purpose apparatus,” Walling explained. The new truck capably hauls eight personnel.
Though the new truck was manufactured in 1996, it possesses a glider kit that upgrades the truck to impressive levels of effectiveness. Additionally, the purchase included miscellaneous fire equipment for the department to utilize.
Walling believes that the new apparatus will help Speake maintain, and possibly improve, the department’s ISO score.
Community members who live within five miles of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant qualify for their department’s ISO score, Walling explained. For those who qualify, a higher ISO score means higher insurance rates, and vice versa. “We rank at a six ISO score,” said Walling. “For a volunteer fire department, that’s really good.”
Speake’s new apparatus will allow them to maintain their current score, thereby saving the community money.
“The old tanker truck had to be replaced or we wouldn’t be able to keep our ISO score of six. It would’ve gone up,” said Walling. “With us being able to meet those qualifications, and now potentially look into the future and maybe bring that ISO down to a five on this next assessment– that can lower our community’s insurance.”
“It’s definitely going to be a game-changer for the department,” said Walling. “We’re super excited about it.”
The department will host the first annual Fall Fire Festival Oct. 29, 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Speake VFD. There will be live music, events, and BBQ plates. Admission is free.
