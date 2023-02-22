Property owners with ponds have a lot of questions about how to manage them. Extension faculty will be at the Morgan County Extension Office in Hartselle for an afternoon workshop to learn about recreational pond management (12:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm).
Topics will include fish kills, aquatic plant management, fertilization and liming, and fish stocking and harvest. The cost is $15. Printed publications will be available to take home and expertise will be available to answer pond related questions.
The session will start at 12:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided to participants who register by March 1. There will also be an optional hour-long presentation on water quality and BMPs for anyone interested. An additional PLM and Cat-1 CFE credit will be available for those who attend for a maximum of five PLM and four and a half Cat-1 CFE Continuing Education Units.
Registration is online at www.aces.edu/go/MorganPondMgmt or call the Morgan County Extension Office to reserve a spot and then bring a $15 check or money order to the event. The address of the Morgan County Extension Office is 3120 Hwy. 35 West, Hartselle, AL 35640. For more information, contact Kerry Steedley at kes0150@aces.edu or via cell phone at (334) 350-0485.
