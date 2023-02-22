Property owners with ponds have a lot of questions about how to manage them. Extension faculty will be at the Morgan County Extension Office in Hartselle for an afternoon workshop to learn about recreational pond management (12:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm). 

Topics will include fish kills, aquatic plant management, fertilization and liming, and fish stocking and harvest. The cost is $15. Printed publications will be available to take home and expertise will be available to answer pond related questions. 

