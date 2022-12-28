The magic of a snow day

There’s something about snow that brings out the kid in most of us. The anticipation, the excitement, the magical moment when the world around us transforms itself from dreary gray to pristine white, sometimes in just a matter of minutes. This time of year, when otherwise we might normally be inclined to settle in by a warm fire, has only to provide us with a cover of snow to entice us outdoors even in the most fridgid of temperatures, if only for a few minutes.
This week the weather has run a rampage over most of the country. It has caused horrific headaches for lot of travelers who won’t experience the peaceful sights and the unusual sense of calm and peace that we who are fortunate enough to be able to stay home enjoy. They won’t appreciate this message at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.