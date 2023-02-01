Woman arrested for murder requests trial or plea deal

A Lawrence County woman arrested for murdering her husband via arson in 2015 has requested a plea deal or a trial.
After seven years in jail, Susie Ella Stovall wrote a letter to the judge. She said that after years of incarceration, she was hoping to go to trial or accept a plea deal.
According to News 19, Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said Stovall’s trial was supposed to begin in 2022; however, she requested it be continued to undergo another mental evaluation.
Stovall, 66, was released from the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health after a court order in 2022. The order was conditional upon her maintained usage of prescribed medication until her competency hearing.
According to News 19, the latest metal evaluation was completed. The case is ready to go to trial. However, the new circuit judge, Callie Waldrep, was an Assistant District Attorney under Jett. He expects her to recuse and another judge to be assigned for the trial.
A Stovall attorney, Chris Malcom, said regarding her mental state, “Ms. Stovall will need to be re-evaluated by our mental health expert before we can proceed. I expect that will take place soon. I do hope that we could be able to reach an agreement for a plea to resolve the case, but we have to complete the health matters first. She has a very lengthy history of mental illness that predates anything involving this case.”
On November 25, 2015, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies received a report regarding a domestic dispute at the Stovalls’ home. When the deputies arrived at the residence, Mrs. Stovall had left.
The deputies talked to Azrel Gene Stovall, Stovall’s husband. He told them he believed the situation was resolved; he planned to go to sleep.
According to then-Sheriff Gene Mitchell, the deputies departed. Fifteen minutes later, someone called 911 to report a fire at the Stovall residence. Fire and rescue arrived with law enforcement to find Mrs. Stovall in the front yard.
Stovall was arrested for failing to appear on a domestic violence charge. She was later charged with first-degree and second-degree arson. After investigating the fire, the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office charged Stovall with murder.
