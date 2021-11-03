Members of Blackburn Institute, a student organization with the University of Alabama, made a few stops in Lawrence County last week as part of the Institute’s Burt Jones Rural Community Experience. The program brought the students to tour North Alabama last week, which included their stop in Courtland on Thursday, Oct. 28. The four-day travel experience is designed to provide students with opportunities to experience the diversity across Alabama as the students interact with state and local leaders, explore regional commonalities and differences, place national issues into local context, and learn about the culture of communities to which they may have had little or no prior exposure, according to the student organization. The Fall 2021 travel experience included stops in Haleyville, Hamilton, Moulton, and Russellville, as well as satellite communities of each city. Blackburn Institute students are pictured above with Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, Lawrence Industrial Development Board President & CEO Tabitha Pace, and other local leaders, in front of Courtland’s new mural, which was commissioned by Lockheed Martin. The students also visited the Jesse Owens Museum on their tour of North Alabama last week.
Blackburn Institute visits Lawrence County amid the students’ Fall North Alabama tour
