Moulton Elementary construction to be completed by Christmas

The Lawrence County Board of Education discussed the ongoing construction on Moulton Elementary School during their Monday meeting. And with the school year soon to start, the board reminisced about how much the district has improved in recent years.
During the superintendent’s report, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told the board that construction on MES will continue into the fall semester. He estimated work to finish between November and December.
Its completion could be further delayed by an electrical component that the board of education has been unable to obtain.
“I was hoping that we would be in by Christmas,” Smith said. “Whatever the panel is we need for it – we’ve tried in Texas and everywhere else to try to get one.”
The low availability has caused a drastic price increase to obtain the panel anytime soon. Buyers willing to fork over extra cash are being serviced first.
“What happens now is if you’re willing to pay $20,000 above market price, you can get one,” Smith explained. “And everybody [else] gets pushed down the list.”
The project will be able to pass an inspection without the panel.
“They can bring out a temporary device to hook up the electrical stuff,” Smith said. “But that won’t be a permanent fix. It’d just be enough to run the amperes and test all of it.”
Though disruptive, the struggle for equipment goes beyond the school system. Board member Gary Bradford said even Joe Wheeler is having trouble getting necessary parts.
Despite the expected wait, Smith said the panel’s price will not rise for the school system.
“We’re locked in,” Smith said.
Apart from the electrical panel, construction is progressing swiftly. Sheetrock was recently put up, and the tile is going in.
Smith said upgrades to the Lawrence County Career Technical Center are being delayed due to the possibility of receiving a grant to offset project costs.
“I’m a little bit disappointed,” Smith said. “[But] we’re on a, I think, pretty good trajectory to secure another large [grant].
“It’s too much money to let go.”
The architect behind several possible infrastructure upgrades will soon have a rendering of a county-wide track complex, Smith said.
Currently, the county is without a track that meets state standards for athletic competition. Hatton is without one at all.
“It’s time to correct that,” said board member Shannon Terry.
After discussing the upcoming projects, Smith and the board expressed appreciation for how the system’s educational and infrastructure has improved. According to Smith, almost $3 million has been committed to improving county-wide STEM programs in the last three years.
“It’s just exciting times,” Smith said. “How very blessed we are; very, very blessed.”
