Moulton Elementary construction to be completed by Christmas

The Lawrence County Board of Education discussed the ongoing construction on Moulton Elementary School during their Monday meeting. And with the school year soon to start, the board reminisced about how much the district has improved in recent years.

During the superintendent’s report, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told the board that construction on MES will continue into the fall semester. He estimated work to finish between November and December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.