Independence Day fireworks celebration returns to Courtland July 2

Courtland’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show is returning to the historic town this year after being modified to comply with social distancing guidelines in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Courtland Fireworks Show, usually held on the first Saturday of July each year, is happening next Friday, July 2, at Roy Coffey Park, according to organizers.
The event, featuring live musical entertainment and concessions, will begin at 6 p.m. Performances by the Orr Sisters, Danielle Hargrove, and the Matt Prater Band will kick off at 6:15.
Fireworks are expected to begin at 9 p.m., according to the event flyer being shared on social media. The Town of Courtland is hosting this year’s event.
“These community events are good for our community and for our neighbors as well,” Mayor Linda Peebles said. “Everyone is invited, whether you’re a Courtland citizen or a visitor from out of town. Come out to Courtland and join the fun.”
In 2020, the annual Independence Day event took place in the form of a parade. The late historian Lisa Pace and her husband Greg Pace helped organize the event that featured a lineup of golf carts parading through Courtland’s historic district.
Greg Pace has continued Courtland’s Third Thursday Slow Down community event this year in his wife’s memory.
Courtland’s Third Thursday Slow Downs—typically featuring live music and a picnic-style meal—resumed in April this year. The next Courtland Third Thursday event is set for July 15.
