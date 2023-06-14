Future of welding arrives at LCCTC

Hayes and Cordova

The future of welding technology is in the hands of the next generation. The Lawrence County Career Technical Center has taken possession of a new Lincoln Electric Classmate Cobot welder. A collaborative robot, the “cobot” works with a human operator to perfectly execute a variety of welds on a range of metals.

The high-tech machine is the cutting edge of welding technology, and its price tag testifies: The welder cost over $100,000. Approximately half was covered by a $50,000 state equipment grant; the board of education paid the rest. LCCTC principal Robby Vinzant believes it’s a small price to train their students on the very best.

