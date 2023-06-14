Future of welding arrives at LCCTC

The future of welding technology is in the hands of the next generation. The Lawrence County Career Technical Center has taken possession of a new Lincoln Electric Classmate Cobot welder. A collaborative robot, the “cobot” works with a human operator to perfectly execute a variety of welds on a range of metals.
The high-tech machine is the cutting edge of welding technology, and its price tag testifies: The welder cost over $100,000. Approximately half was covered by a $50,000 state equipment grant; the board of education paid the rest. LCCTC principal Robby Vinzant believes it’s a small price to train their students on the very best.
“We’re one of the first in the state to have a cobot robotic welding system,” Vinzant said. “We believe this is an opportunity to advance learning for students at Lawrence County. We believe this will open up opportunities for our students with the amount of robotics used in local industries.”
Many regional corporations, including Polaris, Mazda-Toyota, ULA, and Blue Origin, utilize robotics in their manufacturing processes. The cobot’s top-of-the-table capabilities are on par with the most advanced welding equipment on the market.
“Our goal is to prepare students to be college- and career-ready,” Vinzant said. “We want to prepare our students for high-wage, high-skill, in-demand careers. We want to simulate the workplace as much as possible.”
The purchase included a one-week training that took place last week at Wallace State Community College. Welding instructor Brian Tidwell attended, along with students Maranda Hayes and Bradley Cordova.
“Everything in the Huntsville/Decatur area is modernizing,” Tidwell said, “and I want to give the students every opportunity to modernize with it. It’s going to be a part of welding from now on.
“Some of these kids are probably not going to want to weld manually for the rest of their lives, but they may be interested in doing something like this. It’s just another way of broadening their career paths.”
When Vinzant learned about the equipment grant, LCCTC started searching for how they might use it. Whatever they decided, he wanted it to be a game-changing educational tool – something to energize students and faculty.
“We wanted to find something that was innovative,” Vinzant said. “Something that was exciting. We’re just covered up with aerospace, aviation, automotive industries; if you go tour one of those plants, you see robots everywhere.
“We wanted to go big. We wanted something awesome that would excite our teachers and students. So we started asking around, ‘What’s new?’ And these new cobots are what industries are moving [toward] and utilizing.
“We didn’t want to just buy something normal; we wanted to step outside the box.”
They proposed the cobot to the board of education. Despite the steep price, the board felt the grant provided a chance to make it happen.
“Our superintendent, board members, administration, and teachers have worked well together to make this great opportunity available,” Vinzant said. “We believe our students will be exposed to technology and equipment they can use in today’s workforce. We’ve got great instructors and students, and we just want to challenge them.”
An operator programs the cobot by manually moving the robotic arm along a welding path. The cobot memorizes the path and repeats it by itself. The operator can further program the cobot via a tablet with an icon interface. It adjusts specific job requirements, such as weld size.
The cobot’s speed and precision allows for welds to be executed and repeated quickly, regardless of job complexity. It is especially beneficial to companies who require welding production on a large scale.
Vinzant expects the portable machine to benefit students in multiple departments at the tech center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.