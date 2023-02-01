Senior farmers market card sign ups are now

Sign ups for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are now. There are age and income requirements.
The minimum age to receive the farmers market card is 60 years old (on the day of application).
The income level is based on the number of people in the household. Recipients’ gross household income (income before taxes) must not exceed the following limits:
$2,096.00 monthly for a household of one.
$2,823.00 monthly for a household of two.
$3,552.00 monthly for a household of three.
$4,279.00 monthly for a household of four.
$5,006.00 monthly for a household of five.
$5,735.00 monthly for a household of six.
In 2022, plastic cards were issued in place of the paper vouchers. The cards are available on a first come, first serve basis for qualifying seniors. If approved, a benefit card with $30 on the card will be mailed to the address provided on the application.
Applicants must reapply every year and benefits are only available at approved locations and not grocery stores.
If a person received the card last year, they will need to supply the card number when they fill out an application for the 2023 season. The seniors can then take the cards to farmers markets or roadside stands in the state and use them to purchase eligible foods (fruits, vegetables, honey, and fresh-cut herbs). The cards are good from May through mid-November.
The person selling seniors eligible items must be signed up to accept the cards. Not all farmers at farmers markets and roadside stands accept the cards. For example, at the Lawrence County Farmers Market, only half of the vendors accepted the cards in 2022.
Those who do accept the cards display a sign noting they accept the cards.
Because the application is online some may need assistance in filling out the application. There are agencies that assist people in filling out the form. If you know a senior, help them fill out the online application.
The link to apply is https://agi-app.alabama.gov/fma/seniorNutrition/. The program is through the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, therefore a search with an internet browser such as Google, Firefox, Edge, etc. will find the link if one searches for the Alabama Farmers Market Authority and Senior Nutrition program.
