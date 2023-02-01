Senior farmers market card sign ups are now

Stands that accept the cards display the Farmers Market Nutrition Program sign.

Sign ups for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are now. There are age and income requirements. 

The minimum age to receive the farmers market card is 60 years old (on the day of application). 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.