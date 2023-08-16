Locals from Lawrence County gathered this past weekend to share their harrowing stories of the catastrophic tornado outbreaks that ravaged the area in 1974 and 2011. The event, organized by Tornado Talks, a team of tornado historians, aimed to preserve the memories of the devastating tornadoes while fostering a deeper understanding of the community’s resilience.

The tornadoes of April 3-4, 1974, etched their mark into the collective memory of Lawrence County residents. A total of six tornadoes, part of the infamous Super Outbreak that spanned 13 states, tore through the region, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy in their wake. Among these, an F5 tornado – the highest on the Fujita scale – unleashed its fury upon the county, leaving scars that are still visible today. The 1974 and 2011 tornado outbreaks are among the largest outbreaks ever recorded. 

