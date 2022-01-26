Moulton woman arrested on theft, drug charges

A Moulton woman, who was arrested on theft charges for stealing a vehicle on Wednesday, was also found in possession of meth at the time of her arrest, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Elizabeth Sue Owens, 27, of County Road 328, is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Her arrest comes after Moulton Police officers responded to a report of a stolen red 2006 Ford F-150 pickup taken from Borden Accounting on Alabama 157, according to the report.
The report was taken from the victim, who had arrived at the accounting firm about an hour before the vehicle was reported missing, the report said.
Moulton officers, assisted by deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, recovered the vehicle, which was found abandoned on County Road 184, a few miles outside of Moulton. According to the report, there was no one near the pickup when it was found, but officers investigating the incident were able to get a description from witnesses of a female who was seen driving the truck in the area.
“Shortly after the vehicle was returned to the owner, Moulton Police Captain Russell Graham observed a female that matched the description of the suspect,” the report states. “She was walking past the same business where the truck had been stolen from. Captain Graham made contact with her and recognized her as Elizabeth Sue Owens and that she appeared to be under the influence of something.”
When questioned about the truck, Owens told Graham that she had been allowed to borrow it, the report said. When Graham attempted to detain her, Owens attempted to hide items she had taken from the vehicle, as well as a syringe containing a clear liquid substance that field tested and identified as Methamphetamine.
According to the report, the owner of the truck confirmed he had not given Owens permission to use the vehicle and also stated that he had never met her before the incident.
Owens was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $6,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.