Courtland, Alabama is set to host the Walk of Life Festival this year, sponsored by the Poarch Creek Band of Indians, Alabama Council of the Arts, Town of Courtland, Magnum Roofing and Ancient Oklahoma.
Celebrating the rich tapestry of American Indian culture, the festival promises an immersive experience filled with drumming, dancing, stickball demonstrations, storytelling, informational booths, and the unique opportunity to witness a scared Feather’s ceremony. This unique occasion is not only an opportunity for cultural exchange but also a celebration of the diversity that enriches our society.
The Walk of Life Festival is a testament to the power of cultural preservation and exchange. Through captivating drumming and dancing performances, attendees will be able to witness the mesmerizing rhythms and movements that have been passed down through generations. These performances not only entertain but also tell stories, passing along the heritage and traditions of the American Indian community.
An especially exciting aspect of the festival is the stickball demonstrations. Stickball, often referred to as “the little brother of war,” is a traditional American Indian sport that dates back centuries. Rooted in teamwork, skill, and strategy, stickball is more than just a game—it’s a representation of unity and collaboration. Festivalgoers will have the chance to witness the sport in action and gain insight into its historical and cultural significance.
Storytelling is another integral part of the Walk of Life Indian Festival. Oral tradition has long been a way to preserve history, pass down knowledge, and instill values. At the festival, skilled storytellers will weave narratives that bring the past to life, creating a bridge between generations and cultures. Through these stories, attendees will gain a deeper appreciation for the complexities and wisdom embedded in American Indian heritage.
The festival will be on September 23, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Clinton St. The festival will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Courtland Downtown Park.
For more information regarding the festival please call (256)415-0700 or (256)637-2707.
