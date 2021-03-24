Decatur man arrested in Moulton on drug charges

James Kareem Al-Aleem Robinson, 20, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
The arrest comes after Moulton Police received a call of suspicious activity at Walmart on Alabama 157 on March 13. Moulton Officer Adam Lentz responded to the call and found Robinson impaired at his vehicle, according to the report.
“While speaking with law enforcement officers, Mr. Robinson was observed trying to hide a bag, which contained methamphetamine. He was detained and the bag seized,” the report states. “During the course of Officer Lentz’s investigation, other illegal drugs and items were discovered. A bag containing marijuana was discovered, along with digital scales and pre-cut vacuum seal bags, that were with the narcotics.”
Robinson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and later released on $17,000 bond.
