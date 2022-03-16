Moulton Lions, volunteers build 60 beds for charity

More than 60 volunteers came together last month to build 60 beds for children in need in Lawrence County during an event hosted by the Moulton Lions Club and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) at the Lions Club Fairgrounds on Feb. 26.
The Lions Club partnered with the national non-profit SHP, which has five chapters in Alabama including Hartselle, Florence, Gadsden, Gardendale, and Oneonta, to bring beds to Lawrence County children in need, according to Lions Club member Donna Shanklin.
“People from all over the region came to the Moulton Lions Club to build beds for youth,” Shanklin said. “Over 60 (volunteers) spent a couple of hours on Saturday, Feb. 26.”
Aside from the volunteers ranging in ages from six to over 60 years old, Shanklin said others chose to donate sheets and comforters to the cause as well.
The Lions Club began seeking sponsors for beds to help the charity earlier this year. The volunteer and sponsorship project is the second partnership effort between the Lions Club and SHP in Lawrence County. Last January, the Moulton Lions Club hosted an SHP Build Day and saw 75 beds built for local children.
SHP provided all building materials, bed kits and tools for the two Build Days after the Moulton Lions Club sought sponsors for the project.
“The build would not have been possible without the sponsorship of individuals and organizations—the $200 covers building materials and bedding when not available through donations,” Shanklin added.
SHP has made it a mission to ensure “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” and has met the needs of less fortunate children in Lawrence County through its Hartselle Chapter in the past, according to Moulton Lions Club member Jerome Thompson, who helped organize the 2021 SHP Build Day.
“A child may be sleeping on the floor or couch because they have recently entered into foster care, there was a divorce in the family that makes sleep arrangements an issue at their guardian’s home, or maybe there is overcrowding in the home,” said Thompson. He said children still in need of a bed may continue to request one at the SHP website.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $250, or donations of $5 for a pillow, $10 for sheets, $25 for comforters or $100 for a single mattress are also accepted on the SHP website. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org. To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed.
For more information about the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program in Hartselle visit their web page at https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/al-hartselle. For more information about the Moulton Lions Club visit their Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.