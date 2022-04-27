The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Youth Leadership Lawrence program.
The YLL program, which fosters career exploration inside Lawrence County, accepts students who are entering the 10th or 11th grade at any of the Lawrence County high schools, including the Lawrence County Christian School and the Lawrence County Signature School, for the 2022-2023 school year.
The program is also open to 10th and 11th grade homeschool students who reside in Lawrence County, according to Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who heads the youth program.
Suski, along with the Lawrence Chamber’s new Executive Director Brittany Alred, began presenting the program to 9th and 10th graders at their schools last week.
YLL was initiated in 2004 by the county’s Chamber of Commerce and is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout Lawrence County. The program also builds strong leadership and networking skills among its participants, Suski explained.
“Students will tour many different career opportunities during the program,” said Suski. “There will be 8 different sessions that the students will attend during the next school year. At the end of the program there will be a graduation ceremony.”
Applications for the 2022-23 YLL Class are available at each high school counselor’s office or the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 15379 Suite 4 on Alabama 24 in Moulton.
Suski said applications will also be available at the 2022 Strawberry & Antiques Festival in Moulton on May 6 and 7, and at the Oakville Multicultural Indian Festival on May 13 and 14. Applications may be returned by mail or by dropping them off at the Chamber office, Suski said.
The deadline to apply is May 31.
For more information about the program, or for application details, visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.