Some 1,257 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's summer 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
Hollie Henderson of Moulton received a Master of Arts
Andres Perales of Courtland received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Samuel Watkins of Trinity received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
