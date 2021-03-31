Sales tax revenue increased by double-digit percentages in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in Lawrence County, and one local official said businesses have thrived despite the pandemic.
Moulton License Inspector Renay Saint said Walmart and the city’s restaurants have been “going gangbusters” since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. He attributed the growth in sales tax collections mostly to existing businesses.
“We’ve had a few mom-and-pop-type stores open but nothing large in the past year,” he said. “But I know several restaurants that are doing better now than before COVID arrived. Their drive-thru business is strong. People have been taking the dinners back home to eat. Now some restaurants are starting to open their dining rooms.”
The sales tax growth will benefit schools and local governments.
Lawrence County Schools Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said Friday morning the school system’s share of sales taxes collected in October through December was 15.7% higher than in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Berryman said the first three months of fiscal 2021 generated $1,470,398 for the schools, compared with $1,271,246 in the same period in fiscal 2020.
During budget discussions in September, Berryman said, she budgeted a 3% increase in collections for the entire fiscal year because of uncertainties related to COVID-19 and a desire to plan conservatively.
After a special-called school board meeting Friday, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the $199,152 increase in sales tax money goes into the system’s general fund, which is budgeted at $41.5 million for fiscal 2021. State and federal funds help make up the budget.
“I’d like to see some of the extra money go into improving our virtual school and building projects,” he said. “We’ve got some deferred projects like new roofs on some school facilities in our system.”
School board chairwoman Reta Waldrep said she wants some of the additional anticipated revenue go toward repair issues at Hazlewood Elementary School in Town Creek and to possibly add another program or two at the career tech center.
Lawrence County collects 7 cents in sales tax per dollar, while Moulton collects 9 cents.
Of the city sales tax collected, 4 cents goes to the state, 1 cent goes to Moulton, 1 cent goes to the police jurisdiction with 3 cents distributed to the county. Of the 3 cents, the County Commission passes 2.5 cents to the school system and operates the county government on the remaining 0.5 of a cent.
Moulton City Accountant Emily Farris said the city collected $747,486 in sales tax and online sales tax in the first quarter of the fiscal year. During the same period in fiscal 2020, she said $627,114 was collected. She said the change in shopping trends because of the pandemic is why the city realized a 19.2% increase in sales tax revenue.
“The influx of local shoppers from COVID is what is driving the numbers higher,” Farris said. “Some people are buying items they think the stores might run out of. Online sales tax revenue has been strong the past several months.”
Heather Dyar Rose, county administrator, said the county’s share of sales tax revenue is up 15.7% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ($1,703,792) compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ($1,972,181).
Smith said the April 5 school board meeting will address the new design of Moulton Elementary School, which is being updated. The original school was built in 1936. The meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Spring break for Lawrence County schools is Monday through Friday.
In other business at its meeting Friday, the school board:
• Set a $2,400 budget for the special needs prom at Decatur’s Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on May 21. The money comes from local fundraising.
• Approved a contract with Rayco Door and Docks for replacement of outside doors at the central office with funding not to exceed $9,984.45. The money comes from the maintenance account.
• Approved a contract with Locker Pro and Lawrence County High School for locker lease and maintenance, not to exceed $2,651.10. The money comes from the local school account.
• Approved a contract with Amber Video and Audio Services and East Lawrence Middle School for labor and materials to replace damaged cameras. Smith said the cameras were apparently struck by lightning.
