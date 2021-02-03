Trinity man charged in series of thefts

A Trinity man who was initially arrested for a felony probation violation last week has also been connected to a series of recent burglaries in west Lawrence County, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sawyer David Kilpatrick, 24, was arrested on Friday after deputies executed a warrant concerning the alleged probation violation. On Monday, investigators added additional charges including five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, five counts of second-degree theft of property, and one count of third-degree burglary,” according to the report.
“These charges are a result of an investigation of recent vehicle burglaries, thefts, and a burglary of a garage at a residence,” the Sheriff’s report states.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has recovered two stolen firearms so far.
“We appreciate the assistance of Sheffield and Florence Police departments in this case, and of course, we are thankful for the dedicated investigators of the Sheriff’s Office who work tirelessly to investigate these types of crimes within our county,” the department said.
Kilpatrick remains in the Lawrence County Jail as investigations continue.
