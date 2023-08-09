Better Business Bureau of North Alabama in partnership with the Decatur Police Department, Alabama Securities Commission, North Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG), Community Action Partnership of North Alabama and Senior Medicare Patrol will host a Fraud Prevention Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, August 16 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Cook Museum of Natural Science located at 133 4th Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601. Lunch is provided. There is no charge to attend but registration is required by calling the BBB at 256-355-5170 or by email at tpruitt@northalabama.bbb.org.
This event will give area residents, businesses, and agencies the opportunity to learn from an expert panel on how to recognize the latest scams and fraud, so as not to become a victim.
