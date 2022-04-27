North Courtland health fair happening this weekend

A Community Health Awareness event, sponsored by North Courtland Neighborhood Collective Health & Wellness Alliance, will be held at R.A. Hubbard High School this weekend.
The event will kick off on Friday, April 29, with an educational field day for students. On Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, the event will open to the public, according to organizers.
The free health fair is being held at the R.A. Hubbard High School football field, and will feature nutrition educational programs, cooking demonstrations, and presentations by the Urban Youth STEAM Academy of Alabama A&M University.
On Saturday and Sunday, health screenings provided by the North Alabama Area Health Education Center (NA-AHEC) will include blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, COVID testing, and possibly COVID vaccines, organizers said.
The health screenings will be available to attending adults and youth accompanied by a parent or guardian with their permission.
On Friday, the health fair will introduce students to Camp LEAP, a 5-day summer enrichment residential program promoting health career exploration. The NA-AHEC program is held at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and is designed for students in grades 8 through 11.
The Lawrence County Extension Office is also partnering with organizers to bring a mobile interactive unit to the event for hands-on demonstrations and activities. Organizers said the event is about expanding health services and education to rural and underserved communities in Lawrence County.
The health fair will focus on healthy eating, exercising and overall healthier living. Visitors will hear from health experts and professionals including Urban Specialist Dr. Tamara Warren, Urban SNAP-ED Coordinator Adriane Langham, and Regional SNAP-ED Educator Della Taylor.
The three-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for participating schools R.A. Hubbard High and Hazlewood Elementary on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the event will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
