In an effort to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lawrence Medical Center’s Chief Clinical Officer Ashley Mayfield answers questions about the disease, treatment and prevention options currently available.
How many women in Lawrence County were diagnosed with breast cancer last year?
At Lawrence Medical Center we completed 828 mammograms last year. Out of those 828 mammograms we had seven true cases of breast cancer. Out of those seven, none were under the age of 49, two were 50-59, three were 60-69, and two were 70-79, as far as age groups affected.
What are the symptoms or signs, if any?
The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass in the breast or underarm (armpit). Other possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer can include: swelling of all or part of the breast (even if no lump is felt), skin irritation or dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel), breast or nipple pain, nipple retraction (turning inward), redness, scaliness, or thickening of the nipple or breast skin, and nipple discharge (other than breast milk).
What are the best methods of prevention?
There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, but there are several things that might lower your risk. Many risk factors are beyond our control, such as being female and getting older. For women, here are some additional steps that might reduce the risk. Get to and stay at a healthy weight. Be physically active. Limit or avoid alcohol. Also, there may be added benefit for women who choose to breastfeed.
How accurate are mammograms?
Mammography is the best test at this time to detect breast cancer early. Although mammograms will detect most breast cancers, there are some limitations to discovering all. The overall sensitivity rate of a mammogram is about 87% and the sensitivity is higher in women over the age of 50.
What is the cost of the procedure, and are there any discounts this month?
The cost of a screening mammogram will vary depending on your insurance provider. For the month of October, Lawrence Medical Center will provide screening mammograms for $50 to all uninsured patients.
At what age should a woman consider getting a mammogram?
The American Cancer Society recommends for women who are at average risk for developing breast cancer begin annual screening mammograms at age 45. Women who are at higher risk for developing breast cancer should start annual screening mammograms at the age of 30. Women should discuss with their healthcare providers their risk level of developing breast cancer and when they should start screening mammograms.
Are men ever diagnosed with breast cancer?
Yes. Breast Cancer is about 100 times less common among men than among women. For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about one in 833.
How are men screened for breast cancer? At what age does testing for men typically begin?
Because breast cancer is so uncommon in men, they are not routinely screened for breast cancer as women are. For those who are at high risk for developing breast cancer they should discuss with their healthcare provider how to manage their risk. The same tests are used to detect breast cancer in men as in women, examples of these tests include mammograms, breast ultrasounds and biopsies.
If someone discovers a lump or abnormality during a self-exam, what is the next step?
Notify your healthcare provider and schedule an appointment for a physical exam. After your exam your healthcare provider may order further testing such as a mammogram.
What are the known causes of breast cancer, and who is most at risk?
Although the cause of breast cancer is unclear, there are several risk factors to consider. Being a woman and getting older are the main factors that influence your risk of developing breast cancer. Some other risk factors that can put an individual at higher risk for developing breast cancer include the inherited gene mutation BRCA1 or BRCA2, having a first degree relative with the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, a family history of breast cancer, having a personal history of breast cancer, having radiation to the chest, or having been exposed to diethylstilbestrol (DES).
What is the survival rate if caught in early stages?
The average 5-year survival rate for women with breast cancer is 90% and men have a 5-year survival rate of 84%.
