Trinity man arrested for drug possession

A Trinity man is in custody on several charges, including drug possession, after attempting to give a Moulton police officer a false name during a traffic stop on Monday, according to a report from the police department.
Eric Bradley Jones, 41, of County Road 369, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, false identity to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, no insurance and driving with a switched tag, according to the report.
Jones was stopped by Moulton Police Chief Russell Graham on Alabama 157 for having a switched tag. During the stop, Jones gave Graham a false name, but Graham recognized the driver from prior encounters, according to the report.
After confirming Jones’ identity, Graham also discovered several warrants for Jones’ arrest with at least three other law enforcement agencies, and that Jones’ driver’s license had been revoked.
During the arrest, Jones was found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two bags containing a crystalline substance later identified as Methamphetamine, the report said.
Jones was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,000.
