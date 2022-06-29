Moulton police chase ends in vehicle fire near Danville

A Trinity man is in the Lawrence County Jail following an early Saturday morning police chase. The pursuit ended in a vehicle fire that destroyed a stolen motorcycle and damaged a Moulton patrol car, according to a report from Police Chief Craig Knight.
Knight said the pursuit began around 2:45 a.m. at the Alabama 157 and Byler Road intersection after a motorcycle approached a sitting patrol car.
According to the report, Moulton officer Ricky Herrera was working traffic enforcement near the intersection when he “observed a motorcycle come near his location and almost stop in front of him, in the middle of the roadway (AL-Hwy 157).” Herrera activated his lights to check the motorcycle before it accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled the area, the report said.
The Suzuki street bike, driven by 42-year-old Christopher Shane Nix, of Lawrence County 372, continued south on Alabama 157 at an “extremely fast speed,” the report said. A tag on the vehicle showed that the motorcycle had been stolen out of Russellville.
“The bike turned several county roads and then onto Alabama 36. As the bike neared the intersection of Alabama 36 and Alabama 157, Officer Herrera was able to get ahead of it and attempted to prevent it from crossing the intersection,” the report states.
Nix failed to stop or turn, and the motorcycle struck the right side of Herrera’s patrol unit, the report said. Nix jumped from the crash and fled on foot into an over-grown marshy area near the intersection. Herrera caught up to Nix and placed him under arrest.
During the foot-pursuit, the motorcycle—still leaned against the patrol vehicle—erupted into flames, according to the report. Though Herrera was able to move his patrol unit from the blaze, the vehicle received damage to the right side.
Speake Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, but the motorcycle was deemed a total loss, the police report said. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.
During the arrest, Herrera also discovered that Nix was in possession of a Sig Sauer 9-millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen out of Cullman. Nix is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.
Knight said additional charges may be added as his department continues to investigate.
