Trinity man arrested for drug possession

A Trinity man was arrested in Lawrence County for drug possession on Friday after deputies attempted to stop the man’s vehicle for an expired tag, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Eugene Kirby, 36, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
Kirby was arrested last week after he was seen discarding about 26 grams of meth/ICE from his vehicle window as he was being stopped for the expired tag, according to the report.
Deputies recovered the meth along with drug-related paraphernalia, the report said. Kirby was later booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
