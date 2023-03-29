LC Music Fest launches new annual event

The first annual Lawrence County Music Fest resulted in a major donation to the American Cancer Society. The new event raised over $3,100 for the national organization.
The concert was held Saturday, March 18 at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Numerous cancer fighters and survivors received special invitations to attend the event. For them, it was a night of entertainment and honor. For organizers, the event recognized the ongoing battle against the disease and the effort required to fight it.
Many guests attended alongside those affected by cancer. According to organizer Debbie Killen, around 120 people attended the concert.
“We had a real good turnout,” said Killen.
All proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society. Thirty-three companies and individuals contributed over $2,000. Gate attendance accounted for approximately $1,000.
“We had a fabulous, fun time,” said organizer Cherry Hammonds. “There was a lot of talent.”
Music and entertainment were provided by local performers. The lineup included Ray Sparks and Coyote Creek, the Freedom Singers, Joyful Noise, and more. The show was hosted by WALW’s David Norwood.
“He did a wonderful job,” said Killen. “Just a great job emceeing it.”
During the intermission, Hammonds gave away door prizes to the guests who were battling or had defeated cancer.
Though they didn’t reach their fundraising goal of $5,000, Killen and the Music Fest committee considered the concert a successful beginning for the yearly event.
“We just wanted to thank our sponsors and partners and the survivors that came out and were able to enjoy the music,” said organizer Cherry Hammonds. “And we are going to do it again next year.”
“Since this is an annual thing, people will start kind of looking for it like they do the Strawberry Festival,” said Killen. “People know [when] the first of May comes up, it’s getting close to the Strawberry Fest. That’s what we’re hoping [people] will start doing with this.”
The group is already working on next year’s event. It’s planned for Saturday, March 16.
“Our plans are to continue this and really bring it as a fun event to honor cancer survivors in Lawrence County and their caregivers,” said Hammonds.
Killen, Larry Yarbrough, Marcus Lipscomb, Rice Towry, Glenda Thompson, Sandra Givens, and Hammonds composed the committee over the event. It replaced the county’s long-running Hee Haw Variety Show, which lasted from 2005 to 2019. The show was originally created to support the county’s Relay for Life event. It later turned into a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Though the variety show lasted for 15 years, the music fest committee felt the new event needed to be different.
“Instead of coming back with another Hee Haw, we knew – with the generation that’s come along now – the majority of them don’t know what a Hee Haw is,” said Killen. “We just thought, ‘Just a good musical festival will be so much better.’”
According to Killen, all but one of the scheduled performers were from Lawrence County.
