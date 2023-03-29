LC Music Fest launches new annual event

Ray Sparks and Coyote Creek were among the performers.

The first annual Lawrence County Music Fest resulted in a major donation to the American Cancer Society. The new event raised over $3,100 for the national organization.

The concert was held Saturday, March 18 at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Numerous cancer fighters and survivors received special invitations to attend the event. For them, it was a night of entertainment and honor. For organizers, the event recognized the ongoing battle against the disease and the effort required to fight it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.