Singing River Trail (SRT) invites the public to take part in a planning session for its upcoming expansion throughout Western Alabama. The North Alabama non-profit is hosting a public review of its Western Master Route Plan on April 12th in Decatur and on April 13th in Florence.

Singing River Trail’s Western Route will connect Downtown Decatur to the Shoals, linking key small towns like Courtland, Town Creek, and Leighton. This Master Plan is furthering SRT’s mission of tying North Alabama communities together to create a better quality of life for people in the region.

