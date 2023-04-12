Singing River Trail (SRT) invites the public to take part in a planning session for its upcoming expansion throughout Western Alabama. The North Alabama non-profit is hosting a public review of its Western Master Route Plan on April 12th in Decatur and on April 13th in Florence.
Singing River Trail’s Western Route will connect Downtown Decatur to the Shoals, linking key small towns like Courtland, Town Creek, and Leighton. This Master Plan is furthering SRT’s mission of tying North Alabama communities together to create a better quality of life for people in the region.
“The Singing River Trail is a project for the people of North Alabama, and we know it is imperative that they have a voice in the planning. Without input from area residents, this project would not be able to impact our local communities in such meaningful ways,” said John Kvach, Singing River Trail Executive Director.
This plan is another step toward creating a connected trail network across the Tennessee Valley, allowing residents and visitors easy access to local destinations and trails for everyday use.
SRT is encouraging people from across the region to attend these open meetings to learn more about the plan, provide feedback, and engage SRT staff about the Singing River Trail and its Western Route.
What: SRT’s Western Master Route Plan Public Review
When/Where: Wednesday, April 12 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Decatur-Morgan County Tourism (350 Market Street NE, Decatur, AL) and Thursday, April 13 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Singin’ River Brewing (526 E College St, Florence, AL 35630)
[About Singing River Trail] Singing River Trail is a 200+ mile greenway system that strengthens regional bonds and creates new health and wellness, educational, economic, tourism, and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people and communities of North Alabama. In 2018, the Land Use Committee of Launch 2035, formed of representatives from federal, state, county, municipal, and private agencies, developed the Singing River Trail Master Plan over the course of a 15-month period.
