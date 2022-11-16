Hatton parades for Merrell family

The Merrell family

Thanksgiving is near, and Christmas follows close behind. As families and individuals celebrate, communities draw together in their own way. ‘Tis the season of the Christmas parades.

Hatton: The Hatton Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4. It will begin at 3:00 p.m. Line up starts at 1:30 p.m. at the baseball fields along School Rd. Judging and awards are at 2:30 p.m.

