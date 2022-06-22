Wild Alabama’s monthly events continue this week with volunteer and learning opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest scheduled over the weekend.
On Saturday, Wild Alabama will host a Helping Hands Trail Maintenance workday in the Sipsey Wilderness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature a hike along the Sipsey Wilderness trail, where volunteers will pick up trash, clean out campfire rings, and prune vegetation along the way, Wild Alabama officials said.
The hike could span five to seven miles, depending on weather and heat conditions, Wild Alabama said.
“Please bring appropriate trail shoes, plenty of water and snacks for the day,” organization leaders said. “Come prepared to work a little, hike a little, and also to stop and rest a little, as it is likely to be hot. We will not push anyone to do more than they think they can do.”
A meeting destination will be provided to volunteers upon sign-up. To register, email Lindsay@wildal.org.
On Sunday, Wild Alabama will host a clean-up at Kinlock Falls in the Bankhead National Forest. Volunteers and Wild Alabama staff will meet at 10 a.m. on Kinlock Road near the bridge.
Wild Alabama will provide trash bags, pickup tools, gloves and reflective vests for volunteers to pick up trash along the road. “We will then head to the creek-side to gather any additional trash that we see near the waterfall. Later, we may wade or swim in the creek if the weather permits,” the organization said.
Wild Alabama urges volunteers to bring non-slip water shoes in case of any broken glass. Volunteers should also pack snacks and plenty of drinking water for the day.
“We will officially finish by 2 p.m., but you are welcome to stay after and swim,” organizers said. To register, email Lindsay@wildal.org.
Wild Alabama lists each of these events and more upcoming outdoor opportunities on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified. For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
