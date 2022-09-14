Wild Alabama offers more volunteer opportunities

Volunteers with Wild Alabama working trail maintenance in the Sipsey Wilderness in August spent a day in the forest recovering designated trails, covering eroded pathways and cleaning up campsites. Wild Alabama helps maintain trails of the Sipsey to keep visitors safe while protecting and preserving wildlife.

Join Wild Alabama this Sunday for another volunteer opportunity in the Bankhead National Forest. 

The organization is seeking volunteers for its Kinlock Cleanup event, beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the road-side parking area on Kinlock Road and begin with some roadside trash pickup before working their way to the creek and waterfall, organizers said. 

