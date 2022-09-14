Wild Alabama offers more volunteer opportunities

Join Wild Alabama this Sunday for another volunteer opportunity in the Bankhead National Forest.
The organization is seeking volunteers for its Kinlock Cleanup event, beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the road-side parking area on Kinlock Road and begin with some roadside trash pickup before working their way to the creek and waterfall, organizers said.
Trash bags, pickup tools and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are also welcomed to bring their own. Wild Alabama encourages participants to wear good non-slip shoes for the event.
“There is often broken glass down near the water, so you do not want to go barefoot,” Wild Alabama said. “Bring a sack lunch or snack to picnic down by the water. Also bring lots of water or fluids for the day. There is no bathroom facility.
“Please be prepared to pack out all of your personal trash. The trash we collect will be taken by the trip leader to a designated forest service dump site.”
For further questions and to sign up, email Lindsay at: Lindsay@wildal.org.
--
Celebrate Public Lands Day
Wild Alabama is celebrating Alabama Publics Land Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a roadside trash pickup event in the Bankhead National Forest.
The organization hosts the service on this day to help keep Alabama looking clean, organizers said. Participants will meet at Wild Alabama’s Moulton office on Lawrence Street at 10 a.m.
Trash bags, tools, reflective vests and gloves will be provided.
“You may want to wear some thick pants and tough shoes to walk along the side of the road near the Sipsey Wilderness,” Wild Alabama said. “We will most likely be cleaning up along Highway 33 in the Bankhead, or along Cranal Road (Lawrence County Road 6).”
More details will be given upon registration. To signup, email Lindsay@wildal.org.
--
Learn to be a Forest Ambassador
Wild Alabama will host a special event on Sunday, educating volunteers about practical conservation practices in the Bankhead National Forest.
“We are looking for volunteers who can help spread the word about Leave No Trace in the wilderness,” Wild Alabama said. “This hike will be focused on talking to visitors, helping them with directions and learning Sipsey trails, trailheads, mileage of the system trails, and important wilderness regulations.”
Wild Alabama will choose a popular Sipsey trail to allow volunteers to practice their potential role as a Forest Ambassador for the organization. Volunteers may spend time during the event speaking with visitors as they enter and leave the forest, Wild Alabama said.
“This year, we will again be doing the Trailhead Ambassador project, sponsored by the Sierra Club,” organizers said. “This hike will cover many of the things that you will need to know if you choose to do this paid weekly role for Wild Alabama.”
Participants will need good hiking shoes, water and snacks for the event. For more information, or to sign up, contact Lindsay@wildal.org.
Wild Alabama lists guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and other outdoor excursions on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
