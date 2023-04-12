Ready to Work: LCCTC students recognized at BOE

Eight students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center were recognized during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Each student received an award acknowledging their completion of Alabama’s Ready to Work program.
“First off, I want to say how proud I am of these eight students,” said Pam Crumpton, the electronics and robotics instructor at LCCTC. “They’ve been with me [for] three and four years. It’s just wonderful. I’m so proud of them. I can’t say enough.”
To successfully finish the program, students had to complete six training modules vital for workplace competency, including communication, problem-solving, and technology basics. Each module included assessments. Students had to achieve a 70 percent or higher on each assessment to receive credit for the course. They also had to pass the ACT WorkKeys test.
The program is only available to seniors. Three of the students, Hunter Shelton, Nick Dunlap, and Madison Hitt, have already secured positions with local companies. Shelton and Dunlap will work for Marathon Electrical Contractors. Hitt will intern with Lockheed Martin.
Each student will be awarded the Alabama Certified Worker certificate and the National Career Readiness certificate.
In addition to Ready to Work, the students participated in Alabama SkillsUSA, a competitive program that teaches workforce skills to the next generation. They will travel to Mobile the week of April 24 to compete in the SkillsUSA state championships.
Ready to Work will be replaced in the fall by Alabama Career Essentials (ACE), an updated program developed by the Alabama Community College System. In contrast to its predecessor, ACE will be available to sophomores, juniors, and seniors.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he’d like to grow participation in the program.
“One of the ideas we’ve been bouncing around is changing the graduation requirements,” said Smith.
Alabama only requires 24 credits to graduate from high school. Lawrence County currently requires 26 credits. Smith and the board are considering a one credit reduction. The 25th credit would comprise a career readiness class for seniors. It would include the Ready to Work/ACE program.
“We want to make sure… we try to spread this out throughout the district,” Smith explained.
In upcoming years, Lawrence County students will be enrolled in a course at UNA.
“We feel that if we get students adjusted to a college course they will be [better equipped] to go on and pursue [a degree],” Smith explained.
Smith discussed upcoming capital projects, including the expansion of the LCCTC campus. Construction was planned to begin in June; however, a grant application may delay the project.
“We have received, for our career tech center, a substantial grant,” said Smith. “And we were made aware of another one. So we have to decide, ‘Is it worth delaying the construction project for this grant?’”
If construction is postponed for the second grant, Smith estimated a November start date.
Next year, the center’s welding lab will feature a state-of-the-art robotic welding machine. Smith announced the forthcoming addition will be purchased through grant money and escrow funds.
“It’s really exciting,” said Smith. “I think it will help put our kids at the forefront of the job market.”
Board members Gary Bradford and Shannon Terry were absent. With the exception of a contract with Cook’s Pest Control, all items were approved unanimously. The pest control contract failed due to lack of votes; board member Sabrina Barkley abstained. Barkley had a conflict of interest due to working with the company.
The next board meeting is Monday at 6:00 p.m. A work session will take place at 4:00 p.m.
