Ready to Work: LCCTC students recognized at BOE

From left, bottom: Crumpton, Madison Hitt, Hunter Shelton, Andrew Evans, Skye Letson, Jeremy Hardy. Top: Smith, Nick Dunlap, Savanna Jones. Not pictured: Jacob Jones.

Eight students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center were recognized during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Each student received an award acknowledging their completion of Alabama’s Ready to Work program.

“First off, I want to say how proud I am of these eight students,” said Pam Crumpton, the electronics and robotics instructor at LCCTC. “They’ve been with me [for] three and four years. It’s just wonderful. I’m so proud of them. I can’t say enough.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.