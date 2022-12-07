Mississippi woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in Moulton

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Moulton Police Department arrested Mississippi resident Ashley Latrice Wright on Court Street for stabbing her boyfriend with a steak knife. The incident occurred at the Relax Inn Hotel near the Moulton Walmart.
Moulton Police Officers Tim Owens and Jon Zech responded to the hotel after receiving a report about a possible stabbing. They found a male victim with a stab wound to his upper torso, but Wright, 24, fled the hotel prior to the officers’ arrival. An ambulance transported the victim to Lawrence Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Cpt. Russell Graham investigated and learned that the stabbing victim and Wright were involved in a personal relationship and were living together. The victim claimed he and Wright were drinking prior to an argument over family matters. Wright attacked him physically before grabbing the knife and stabbing him. Continued investigation revealed a history of domestic violence incidents and arrests with the couple.
Shortly after the incident, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Moulton Fire Department helped locate Wright on Court Street. Moulton firefighter and part-time sheriff’s deputy Matthew Dudley witnessed Wright walking along Court St. Graham, Zech, and Officer Epifanio Dejoya confronted her. Wright was arrested without further incident.
Officers transported Wright to the Lawrence County Jail and charged her with second degree domestic violence. Though given a $10,000 bond, Wright remains at the jail due to a pending bond revocation. The revocation stems from a previous domestic violence charge against the same victim.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight thanks his officers for their quick and professional response to the situation. He also extends his gratitude to Dudley and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Wright.
