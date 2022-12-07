Mississippi woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in Moulton

Wrights

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Moulton Police Department arrested Mississippi resident Ashley Latrice Wright on Court Street for stabbing her boyfriend with a steak knife. The incident occurred at the Relax Inn Hotel near the Moulton Walmart. 

Moulton Police Officers Tim Owens and Jon Zech responded to the hotel after receiving a report about a possible stabbing. They found a male victim with a stab wound to his upper torso, but Wright, 24, fled the hotel prior to the officers’ arrival. An ambulance transported the victim to Lawrence Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury. He was treated and released from the hospital.

