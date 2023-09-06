Lawrence County 4-H Youth attend 2023 Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery

Three Lawrence County 4-H Youth competed and placed at the 4-H Invitational at the Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery, August 18. Twenty-one Alabama 4-H archers participated in the 4-H Top Bow competitions at the Expo.
In the Junior Division, Colton Naylor placed 4th, and Whitley Radford placed 5th. In the Senior Division, Maddie Long placed 5th. They had all earned the opportunity to compete at the 4-H Invitational at a previous 4-H Archery Contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.