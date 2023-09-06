Lawrence County 4-H Youth attend 2023 Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery

Colton Naylor, Molly Gregg (Assistant Director 4-H Youth Development), Whitney Radford, Maddie Long, and Sarah Butterworth (4-H Youth Development Agent Baldwin County).

 

Three Lawrence County 4-H Youth competed and placed at the 4-H Invitational at the Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery, August 18. Twenty-one Alabama 4-H archers participated in the 4-H Top Bow competitions at the Expo.

In the Junior Division,  Colton Naylor placed 4th, and Whitley Radford placed 5th. In the Senior Division, Maddie Long placed 5th. They had all earned the opportunity to compete at the 4-H Invitational at a previous 4-H Archery Contest.

