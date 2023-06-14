The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL), a beloved community institution known for its commitment to providing quality library services, is seeking volunteers for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20 and 21, to help with a project involving the relocation of the library’s children’s collection and the breakdown, setup, and movement of furniture. The LCPL will be closed to the public on these work days.
With the aim of enhancing our library space and optimizing accessibility, the LCPL has embarked on this exciting endeavor. The project presents an excellent opportunity for community members to contribute their time and support the library in a meaningful way.
Volunteers will play a crucial role in organizing and relocating the children’s collection, as well as assisting with the dismantling, assembly, and movement of furniture within the library.
Library staff will be present to guide volunteers throughout the process and ensure a smooth transition. This collaborative endeavor will not only contribute to the library’s growth but also foster a sense of community engagement and pride.
Details of the Volunteer Opportunity:
Project: Relocation of Children’s Collection and Furniture
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location: Lawrence County Public Library, 401 College St., Moulton, AL 35650
We invite all individuals who are interested in making a positive impact on our community and supporting our library’s mission to come forward and lend a helping hand. By joining forces, we can create an inspiring space to explore the world of literature and imagination.
To sign up as a volunteer or obtain further information about the project, interested individuals can visit our website at myLCPL.org or contact the LCPL at 256-974-0883.
