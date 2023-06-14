The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL), a beloved community institution known for its commitment to providing quality library services, is seeking volunteers for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20 and 21, to help with a project involving the relocation of the library’s children’s collection and the breakdown, setup, and movement of furniture. The LCPL will be closed to the public on these work days.

With the aim of enhancing our library space and optimizing accessibility, the LCPL has embarked on this exciting endeavor. The project presents an excellent opportunity for community members to contribute their time and support the library in a meaningful way.

