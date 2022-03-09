Jury selection began on Monday for a toddler’s murder case in Lawrence County dating back to 2014.
Evan Woodrow Berryman, 33 of Town Creek, will stand trial for the death of 2-year-old Ian Calhoun, who died of blunt force trauma almost eight years ago.
Berryman’s trial, originally scheduled last fall, was continued in October due to a severe illness to one of the defense attorneys, according to reports.
Berryman was arrested by the Alabama Bureau of Investigations in 2016 for causing Calhoun’s death.
A report from the Alabama Department of Forensics said the child died of blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and lower and upper extremities. The report listed several injuries including cuts on Calhoun’s face, scalp, left ear, chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Calhoun’s mother, Chelsea Fike, is also charged with reckless murder, felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the case. Fike’s trial has not been set.
