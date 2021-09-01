Speaking at Rotary...

Wesley Daniel, with Stor Mor portable buildings located on Alabama 157 south of Moulton, spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Daniel said Stor Mor, which has partnered with Elite Portable Buildings, said the industry is growing in Lawrence County after the shop in Moulton began operating in 2019 with 92 units.
This year, Stor Mor produced more than 837 units, Daniel said. He said Elite Portable Buildings and the Stor Mor company are currently the only manufacturer of its kind in Lawrence County, with other competitors located in Morgan and surrounding counties. “We are growing because we are able to keep our lots full,” Daniel said. “We’ve brought tax revenue to the county…we’ve brought over $20,000 annually to Moulton in rental revenue alone.”
He said the business produces high quality storage units capable of withstanding 150-mile-per-hour winds.
The Rotary Club hears from a new speaker each week at the club’s regular meetings, which are held at Western Sirloin Steakhouse in Moulton every Thursday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.