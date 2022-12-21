Lawrence County Rotary looks at Operation Pollination

TJ Johnson, program coordinator with the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, visited the Rotary Club last week to raise awareness about Operation Pollination.
Pollinators are insects – bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, flies, etc. – that contribute to plant reproduction by distributing pollen across various plants. Over the past 50 years, pollinators have declined in population by 40 percent. Because 85 percent of plants exist because of pollinators, a continued decline could have a debilitating effect on vegetable and fruit production around the world.
One of the movements attempting to reverse the decline is Operation Pollination. Operation Pollination (OP) is a recent program that started inside National Heritage Areas in 2018. By 2020, 15 NHAs joined the program, including the Muscle Shoals NHA.
Though COVID disrupted the spread of OP for a couple years, the program is already producing results. According to Johnson, the last two years produced a small but noticeable increase in the pollinator population.
Members of OP hope to continue the work by educating service groups about pollinators and providing sites for pollinators to thrive. There is no act too small, and there isn’t a timeframe for success, said Johnson.
The ultimate goal of OP is simple: A healthy pollinator population means food security, and food security means national security.
