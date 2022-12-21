Lawrence County Rotary looks at Operation Pollination

Rotary International teamed with Operation Pollination to help educate service groups on pollinator restoration. TJ Johnson. 

 Contributed

TJ Johnson, program coordinator with the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, visited the Rotary Club last week to raise awareness about Operation Pollination.

Pollinators are insects – bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, flies, etc. – that contribute to plant reproduction by distributing pollen across various plants. Over the past 50 years, pollinators have declined in population by 40 percent. Because 85 percent of plants exist because of pollinators, a continued decline could have a debilitating effect on vegetable and fruit production around the world.

