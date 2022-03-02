Youth Leadership Lawrence students recently attended Business and Industry Day, which was their sixth session for the 2021-22 school year, according to Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who coordinates the YLL program.
The session began Wednesday, Feb. 23, with breakfast at Joe Wheeler EMC, where the students enjoyed a unique experience learning about the co-op, its community involvement, and the potential career or job opportunities JWEMC and its FlashFiber internet service have to offer.
“We started with a wonderful breakfast from Cracker Barrel at (JWEMC), then watched a film explaining all the career opportunities,” Suski said. “Afterwards, the students played Joe Wheeler EMC Jeopardy and the winning team received a prize.”
Following the tour of Joe Wheeler EMC, YLL students were bussed to Lawrence County Industrial Park, where they saw several businesses and industries supporting the local economy, according to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The session ended with a tour at Lockheed Martin in Courtland, where students were treated to lunch and given an inside look at the facility’s newest missile assembly building, Suski said.
The YLL session also coincided with Lockheed Martin’s observance of Engineers Week, according to Lockheed Martin officials.
From Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, Lockheed Martin joins with hundreds of companies, organizations and schools across the nation to celebrate Engineers Week or E-Week, to increase understanding of, and interest in, engineering and technology careers, Lockheed Martin said.
The facility and its employees celebrate E-week through community service events like the YLL tour, by visiting schools and through special events with local community partners involved in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Lockheed officials said.
“I’m proud to show these young leaders around our Courtland Electronic Assembly & Test Facility (EATF). We are making northern Alabama the center of missile production, including hypersonic strike,” said Nick Zicchino, Director of Courtland Production Operations at Lockheed Martin. “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s engineers, technicians, analysts, and more. We need them to know about the great career and apprenticeship opportunities at Lockheed Martin to contribute to our nation’s most important missions.”
According to Lockheed Martin, the 2022 Engineers Week theme, “Reimaging the Possible,” represents the effort from Lockheed Martin’s 60,000 engineers, scientists and technologists.
“Engineering is an incredibly diverse profession and Lockheed Martin employs engineers from nearly every discipline,” Lockheed Martin officials said. “Each engineer brings unique expertise, talents and vision, but we share a collaborative spirit that transcends borders and backgrounds in the pursuit of progress and solving our nation’s most challenging problems. It’s this sense of shared discovery and determination that we celebrate during Engineers Week.”
Suski said the YLL student group enjoyed the tour and had questions answered concerning job entry into a company like Lockheed Martin.
“We’d like to thank (Lawrence County IDB’s) Tabitha Pace for all she did to get this day planned for us,” Suski said. “And thank you to all the wonderful employees at Joe Wheeler EMC and Lockheed Martin. Students were completely thrilled by the experience and our hosts were absolutely amazing.”
YLL is a youth program that was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to promote and improve leadership skills among Lawrence County sophomores and juniors.
The program is designed to introduce students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout Lawrence County, including jobs and careers in the fields of agriculture, criminal justice, healthcare, education, banking and retail, tourism and other fields.
